Human Rights Observatory

French Open: understanding why Russian and Belarusian tennis players are competing despite Wimbledon ban

By Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Events Management, Teesside University
Mike Duignan, Head of Department, Reader in Events, and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
The world’s best tennis players are on court at the 2022 French Open, the first grand slam since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. Unlike Wimbledon 2022, the French Open has decided to let Russian and Belarusian players compete.…The Conversation


