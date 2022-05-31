Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shavuot: A Jewish holiday of renewing commitment to God

By Alan Avery-Peck, Kraft-Hiatt Professor in Judaic Studies, College of the Holy Cross
The festival of Shavuot, marked this year on June 5 and 6, celebrates the biblical story of God revealing Torah – Jewish scriptures and teachings – to the Israelites at Mount Sinai. This gift, and the observance of Torah’s principles, is at the core of the Jews’ relationship with God, referred to as the “covenant.”

Shavuot has deeply agrarian roots. As a scholar of early Rabbinic Judaism, I know that the holiday has evolved significantly over the centuries, as has Judaism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


