Human Rights Observatory

What are HeLa cells? A cancer biologist explains

By Ivan Martinez, Associate Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology, West Virginia University
The immortal cancer cells of Henrietta Lacks revolutionized the fields of science, medicine and bioethics. And they still survive today, more than 70 years after her death.The Conversation


