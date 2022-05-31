Tolerance.ca
Is my dog too cold? How cold is too cold for a walk? Here's how to tell

By Melissa Starling, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Sydney
As winter sets in, you might be wondering: how do you know if your dog is warm enough? And how cold is too cold to take them for a walk?

It’s a tricky one; much depends on their natural coat. We go through this question on a daily basis in my household in winter because one of my dogs is small and hasn’t got much coat – she is currently wearing a jumper and on my lap, under a blanket.

But the majority of breeds are probably OK in most Australian temperatures. In many ways, it’s easier to keep a cold dog with a thin coat warm than to keep a hot, thick-coated dog cool when…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


