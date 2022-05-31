Tolerance.ca
80% of all cancers are on the skin. What happens if I have one?

By Katie Lee, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Erin McMeniman, Senior Lecturer Princess Alexandra Hospital Southside Clinical Unit and Casual Research Assistant, The University of Queensland
H. Peter Soyer, Professor of Dermatology, The University of Queensland
The most common types of skin cancer are basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. Here’s what to expect if you have one.The Conversation


