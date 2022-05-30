Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

American exceptionalism: the poison that cannot protect its children from violent death

By Emma Shortis, Lecturer, RMIT University
American institutions are seemingly powerless to enact gun reform because so many Americans believe – consciously or not – that any sacrifice is worth it to live in the best country in the world.The Conversation


