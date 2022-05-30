Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five tips for discussing diversity at work with those who seem dismissive or resistant

By Ciarán McFadden, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior, Edinburgh Napier University
Share this article
Diversity and inclusion initiatives are supposed to make a workplace more equal and welcoming. But not everyone agrees on quite what that looks like or whether it’s important. Indeed, some people can be dismissive or even opposed to the idea.

Let’s be clear: people from marginalised groups shouldn’t have to engage in debates about their dignity or worth, as some would have them do. But on other more general issues like inclusion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Royal jubilees have always been surprisingly religious affairs
~ IVF: here’s how genetics may be affecting its success – new insights
~ The multiple faces of inequality in India
~ Chad: Release Opposition Members and Supporters
~ Ukraine war: despite Russia's success in Donbas, this is only the end of the beginning
~ How to express yourself if you want others to cooperate with you – new research
~ What US re-entry into Somalia means for the Horn of Africa and for bigger powers
~ Ghana's debt: the pros and cons of borrowing abroad versus at home
~ How Kenya's 'patriotic' choral music has been used to embed a skewed version of history
~ What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter