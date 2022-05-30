IVF: here’s how genetics may be affecting its success – new insights
By Cock Van Oosterhout, Professor of Evolutionary Genetics, University of East Anglia
Daniel Marcu, PhD Researcher in Reproduction and Genetics, University of East Anglia
Simone Immler, Professor of Genetics and Reproduction, University of East Anglia
It has been almost 44 years years since the first in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure was successfully performed in 1978 in Lancashire, England. Since then, more than 8 million babies have been born worldwide to assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF.
But despite its increasing use, the success rate of IVF still remains relatively low, at around 30%. There may be a number of reasons for this. In our recent paper, we argue that this low rate…
