Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IVF: here’s how genetics may be affecting its success – new insights

By Cock Van Oosterhout, Professor of Evolutionary Genetics, University of East Anglia
Daniel Marcu, PhD Researcher in Reproduction and Genetics, University of East Anglia
Simone Immler, Professor of Genetics and Reproduction, University of East Anglia
It has been almost 44 years years since the first in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure was successfully performed in 1978 in Lancashire, England. Since then, more than 8 million babies have been born worldwide to assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF.

But despite its increasing use, the success rate of IVF still remains relatively low, at around 30%. There may be a number of reasons for this. In our recent paper, we argue that this low rate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


