Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Release Opposition Members and Supporters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrating in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, on May 14, 2022 over France’s military presence in the country and perceived support for the transitional government. © 2022 Private (New York) – The authorities in Chad are holding several members of civil society organizations in pretrial detention following protests on May 14, 2022, to press for a peaceful transition to civilian rule. Some of the protests turned violent, leading the authorities to bring charges against the organizers. The protests were organized in the capital, N’Djamena, and other cities across…


© Human Rights Watch -


