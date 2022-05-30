Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to express yourself if you want others to cooperate with you – new research

By Magda Osman, Principal Research Associate in Basic and Applied Decision Making, Cambridge Judge Business School
Agata Ludwiczak, Assistant professor of Psychology, University of Greenwich
Devyani Sharma, Professor of Sociolinguistics, Queen Mary University of London
Zoe Adams, Post-doctoral researcher in Sociolinguistics, Queen Mary University of London
Collective action is often the key to creating dramatic social or environmental changes, be it reducing pollution and waste, diminishing overfishing by sourcing alternatives, or getting more scientists to openly share their data with others.

Collective action, however, can involve social dilemmas. That’s because the choice to act altruistically might come at some personal cost.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


