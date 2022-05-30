Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Addressing childhood anxiety as early as kindergarten could reduce its harmful impacts

By Caroline Reid-Westoby, Research Associate, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
A study of students across Canada between 2004 and 2015 provides an estimate of anxiety symptoms in kindergarteners, and can serve as a baseline for comparing children’s anxiety after COVID-19.The Conversation


