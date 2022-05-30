Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sun cream: new natural antioxidant ingredient could boost protection – and other things you should know

By Charareh Pourzand, Reader, Department of Pharmacy & Pharmacology, University of Bath
Share this article
Summer is around the corner, so it’s time to get out the sun cream. While most sun creams do a pretty good job of protecting against harmful damage caused by the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, our recent study suggests they could be made even better. We found that adding a particular class of antioxidant (a type of molecule thought to help prevent or slow cell damage) to sun creams could help provide more powerful protection against damage from one type of UV radiation than existing ingredients.

The sun emits three…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ St. Lucia plans to implement the teaching of Kwéyòl in schools — but is it enough to revitalise the language?
~ Curious Kids: how did people talk in the Stone Age?
~ If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?
~ Race, gender and the ways these identities intersect matter in cancer outcomes
~ One family's photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
~ Long social distancing: how young adults' habits have changed since COVID
~ UAE: Dissidents arbitrarily detained beyond their sentence must be immediately released
~ African countries need tighter controls to curb growing tobacco use
~ Albanese appoints former University of Melbourne vice-chancellor Glyn Davis to head PM&C
~ Artificial 'inventors' are pushing patent law to its limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter