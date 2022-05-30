Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: how did people talk in the Stone Age?

By Mark Pagel, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
Share this article
How did people talk in the Stone Age? – Tsubamé, aged eight, London, UK

The Stone Age refers to a time in the distant past. It started around 3 million years ago and lasted until about 40,000 years ago.

It is named the Stone Age because during that time our distant ancestors made their tools from stones. Humans like us – the species Homo sapiens – appeared long after the start…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ St. Lucia plans to implement the teaching of Kwéyòl in schools — but is it enough to revitalise the language?
~ Sun cream: new natural antioxidant ingredient could boost protection – and other things you should know
~ If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?
~ Race, gender and the ways these identities intersect matter in cancer outcomes
~ One family's photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
~ Long social distancing: how young adults' habits have changed since COVID
~ UAE: Dissidents arbitrarily detained beyond their sentence must be immediately released
~ African countries need tighter controls to curb growing tobacco use
~ Albanese appoints former University of Melbourne vice-chancellor Glyn Davis to head PM&C
~ Artificial 'inventors' are pushing patent law to its limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter