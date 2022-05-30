Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Dissidents arbitrarily detained beyond their sentence must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must immediately release a group of dissidents languishing behind bars despite having completed their prison sentences, Amnesty International said today. The UAE authorities are using a vaguely worded "counterterror" law, which enables them to arbitrarily keep people in detention on the pretext of "counter-extremism counselling." In March and […]


