Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial 'inventors' are pushing patent law to its limits

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
Alexandra George, Associate Professor in Law, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
It was the veritable search for a needle in a haystack. With drug-resistant bacteria on the rise, researchers at MIT were sifting through a database of more than 100 million molecules to identify a few that might have antibacterial properties.

Fortunately, the search proved successful. But it wasn’t a human who found the promising molecules. It was a machine learning program.

One compound has been patented under the name HalicinThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Playing games with your pelvic floor could be a useful exercise for urinary incontinence
~ New Nationals leader Littleproud says 'sensible centre' is where elections are won
~ In Daisy & Woolf, Michelle Cahill revisits a modernist classic to write a story of her own
~ Australia's biggest carbon emitter buckles before Mike Cannon-Brookes – so what now for AGL's other shareholders?
~ As US States Restrict Abortion Access, Mexican States Expand It
~ Littleproud ousts Joyce in Nationals leadership spill, as Liberals give Dutton clear run
~ 8 things film and TV get wrong about drug and alcohol treatment
~ Albanese should adopt a collaborative, European approach to governing – not the take-it-or-leave-it Anglo style we're used to
~ Labor likely to get a friendly Senate and still hoping for House of Representatives majority
~ 11,000 litres of water to make one litre of milk? New questions about the freshwater impact of NZ dairy farming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter