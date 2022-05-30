Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor likely to get a friendly Senate and still hoping for House of Representatives majority

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With just three more seats to be finalised in the House of Representatives, Labor will be hoping to pick up at least one of those to obtain a majority. Meanwhile, the Senate is looking promising too.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


