Human Rights Observatory

What do kids like and dislike about school? This is why it matters – and we can do something about it

By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Callula Killingly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Jenna Gillett-Swan, Associate Professor in Education, Wellbeing and Children's Rights, Queensland University of Technology
Penny Van Bergen, Professor in Educational Psychology, University of Wollongong
A third of students say they don’t like school, and that dislike often begins around the time they enter high school. But the reasons they give point the way to solutions to this problem.The Conversation


