Open letter: the RBA review needs to be completely independent of government
By Steven Hamilton, Visiting Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Begoña Dominguez, Professor of Economics, The University of Queensland
Chris Edmond, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Renee Fry-McKibbin, Professor of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW Sydney
Saul Eslake, Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow, University of Tasmania
Warwick J. McKibbin, Distinguished Professor of Economics and Public Policy, ANU Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis (CAMA), Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The independent review of the Reserve Bank should be headed by someone from outside the country say 12 leading economists in an open letter to the treasurer.
- Sunday, May 29, 2022