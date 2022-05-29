Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you cry while watching movies, it is probably a sign of your emotional strength

By Debra Rickwood, Professor of Psychology, University of Canberra
Share this article
You have probably found yourself weeping quietly, or even suddenly sobbing uncontrollably, while watching a movie. Common culprits include Marley and Me, The Color Purple, Schindler’s List and The Lion King.

You may have tried to blubber discretely so your dry-eyed companions didn’t think you were a sook (and no doubt you had a sneaky look sideways to see if they were glassy-eyed too), or you may have boldly sobbed away.

Why do we cry in movies? Is this a sign of emotional weakness (hence hiding it from your friends) or an indicator of strength – evidence of emotional intelligence?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 11,000 litres of water to make one litre of milk? New questions about the freshwater impact of NZ dairy farming
~ What do kids like and dislike about school? This is why it matters – and we can do something about it
~ Will News Corp change its approach after Labor's election win? Not if the US example is anything to go by
~ Could I still be infectious after COVID isolation? And should I bother wearing a mask once I'm all better?
~ Open letter: the RBA review needs to be completely independent of government
~ How self-publishing, social media and algorithms are aiding far-right novelists
~ China's population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here's what it means for the world
~ Albanese wants to 'change the way' we do politics in Australia. Here are 4 ways to do it
~ Beyond research output, student well-being should be part of university quality indicators
~ Nationals' Joyce faces challenge, as Liberals set to give Dutton clear run
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter