Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Levelling the playing field: How a trauma-informed approach can make physical activity more accessible

By Francine Darroch, Assistant Professor, Health Sciences, Carleton University
Lyndsay Hayhurst, Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology and Health Science, York University, Canada
During spring and summer, as more people consider exercising outdoors, a trauma- and violence-informed approach to physical activity can help ensure equity, inclusion, safety and access.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


