Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Police Raid in Rio Leaves 23 Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives bury Gabrielle Ferreira da Cunha, 41, who was killed during a police raid in the Vila Cruzeiro neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo On May 26, police said the number of people killed during the raid was 23, and not 26, as originally reported. Police said the three additional victims had been killed in a different neighborhood in circumstances unrelated to the police operation. The story below has been updated. Early on May 24, 2022, a military-style operation in Vila Cruzeiro, an impoverished neighborhood…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Arming teachers – an effective security measure or a false sense of security?
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting 'Undesirables'
~ Death of a Man with a Disability at the Hands of Brazilian Police
~ One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”
~ Eating sea squirts reverses signs of ageing in mice – new research
~ Inflation: there's a vital way to reduce it that everyone overlooks – raise productivity
~ The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate
~ Spirit of Ntu: South African piano maestro Nduduzo Makhathini on his 10th album
~ The Tinderbox: why I disagree with the view of history in this documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter