Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CBBC's move online could damage its identity, value and brand recognition

By Elke Weissmann, Reader in Television Studies, Edge Hill University
Share this article
You may remember when TV channel BBC Three was made an online-only brand in 2016. The reason given at that time was that teenagers and young adults, the channel’s target audience, were now all streaming television online anyway.

The naysayers (including academics like myself) suggested that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”
~ Eating sea squirts reverses signs of ageing in mice – new research
~ Inflation: there's a vital way to reduce it that everyone overlooks – raise productivity
~ The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate
~ Spirit of Ntu: South African piano maestro Nduduzo Makhathini on his 10th album
~ The Tinderbox: why I disagree with the view of history in this documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict
~ The ordination of the first female rabbi 50 years ago has brought many changes – and some challenges
~ Russia: Activist Mikhail Iosilevich jailed for collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization
~ Syria's Samar Haddad: ‘Books are freedom and reading is what frees us’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter