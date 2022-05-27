Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Activist Mikhail Iosilevich jailed for collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that a Russian court has sentenced activist Mikhail Iosilevich to one year and eight months in a penal colony on fabricated charges of collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Russian authorities have added yet another name to the […] The post Russia: Activist Mikhail Iosilevich jailed for collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


