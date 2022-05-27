Yes, Muslims are portrayed negatively in American media -- 2 political scientists reviewed over 250,000 articles to find conclusive evidence
By Erik Bleich, Charles A. Dana Professor of Political Science, Middlebury
A. Maurits van der Veen, Associate Professor of Government, William & Mary
In examining media coverage of Muslims over a 21-year period, in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, scholars found that articles mentioning Muslims were far more negative than other faith groups.
- Friday, May 27, 2022