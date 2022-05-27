Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh: his strengths and weaknesses

By Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, Visiting Professor at African Leadership Centre, King's College London, University of Oxford
Somalia has a new president. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud beat the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in a long-delayed election. It’s not Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s first stint as leader, the 66-year-old served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017. He is the leader of the Union for Peace and Development party, which unexpectedly won an overwhelming majority of seats in both legislative chambers…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


