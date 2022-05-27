Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vegan and vegetarian diets may lack certain nutrients – here’s how to get more of them

By Martin Warren, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Leader, Synthetic Biology and Biosynthetic Pathways, Quadram Institute
Kourosh Ahmadi, Reader in Precision Nutrition, University of Surrey
Liangzi Zhang, Research scientist, Food Composition and Dietary Assessment, Quadram Institute
Maria Traka, Research Leader, Personalised Nutrition and Gut Microbiome, Quadram Institute
Vegan and vegetarian diets are certainly trendy, with more people than ever before making the switch. While some people are choosing to go plant-based for environmental reasons, others are adopting these diets because of their health benefits. It’s hardly surprising, given studies have linked vegetarian and vegan diets to a lower body mass index (BMI) and a lower risk of certain diseases – including cancer,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


