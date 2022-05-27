Tolerance.ca
Mangroves are disappearing – we read 200 scientific papers to find out why

By Avit K Bhowmik, Assistant Professor of Risk and Environmental Studies, Karlstad University and Researcher at Planetary Boundaries Group, Stockholm University
Mangrove forests look much like the coastal cousins of inland forests, but you cannot miss their tangled prop roots that help them thrive in harsh coastal environments where the tide flows in and out and there is little oxygen in the soil. They cover much of the tropical and sub-tropical coastal belts and host a unique set of rich biodiversity. Many endangered species, such as olive ridley…The Conversation


