There are systems 'guarding' your data in cyberspace – but who is guarding the guards?
By Joanne Hall, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics and Cybersecurity, RMIT University
Geetika Verma, Lecturer in Mathematics, RMIT University
Matthew P. Skerritt, Lecturer, RMIT University
Many organisations abide by a “zero trust” rule wherein absolute trust is placed in nothing, apart from a central identity and access management system. But what happens when this system is breached?
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 27, 2022