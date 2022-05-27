Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN peacekeeping in Africa is working better than you might think

By Lise M. Howard, President of the Academic Council on the United Nations System, and Professor of Government and Foreign Service, Georgetown University
Media headlines often make it seem as if peacekeeping is not going well; they tend to highlight violence, displacement and abuse. The quantitative data, however, tell a different story. Peacekeepers are saving lives and helping to keep the peace.

I have studied peacekeeping since the early 1990s, when I worked at the United Nations in New York during the devastating failures in Somalia and Rwanda. I have since applied a scholarly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


