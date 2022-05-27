Tolerance.ca
Changing the Australian Constitution is not easy. But we need to stop thinking it's impossible

By Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
Of 44 referendums put to the Australian people since federation, only eight have passed – but those championing a First Nations Voice to Parliament need not be deterred.The Conversation


