On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger or protect our brain from diseases like ALS

By David Wright, Associate Professor of Medical Imaging, Monash University
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the most common form of motor neuron disease. People with ALS progressively lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movements, including the ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

There is no known cure. But recently, we studied mice and identified a new target in the fight against this devastating disease: the…The Conversation


