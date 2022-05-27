Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I have mild COVID – should I take the antiviral Paxlovid?

By Mark Morgan, Professor of general practice, Bond University
Amanda Gwee, A/Professor, paediatrician, infectious diseases physician and clinical pharmacologist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Jason Roberts, NHMRC Leadership Fellow UQ Centre for Clinical Research, The University of Queensland
Nicole Allard, Centre Acting Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Viral Hepatitis, Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory
Tari Turner, Director, Evidence and Methods, National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce; Associate Professor (Research), Cochrane Australia, School of Population Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Monash University
The COVID medication Paxlovid has been available in Australia on the Pharmaceuticals Benefits Scheme (PBS) since the start of May, with eligible patients directed to talk to their GP for a prescription.

Paxlovid is an oral treatment for mild COVID, taken as a tablet, which has two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


