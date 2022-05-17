Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Connecting fragmented wolverine habitat is essential for their conservation

By Jason T Fisher, Adjunct Professor; Head, Applied Conservation Macro Ecology Lab, University of Victoria
Aerin Jacob, Adjunct professor, Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, University of Northern British Columbia
The key to protecting wolverines around the world is to reduce trapping, minimize predator control pressures, and to protect and connect large blocks of intact habitat they need to survive.The Conversation


