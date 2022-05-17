Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears

By Ferial Pearson, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education, University of Nebraska Omaha
Share this article
As the national debate over LGBTQ rights continues, teachers in the Midwest are facing challenges similar to those facing their colleagues elsewhere in the US.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Less than 1% of abortions take place in the third trimester – here’s why people get them
~ Why Indigenous communities need a seat at the table on climate
~ Fewer donors say they're willing to give to a charity when it supports immigrants – especially if they're undocumented
~ Beyond flora and fauna: Why it's time to include fungi in global conservation goals
~ Hydropower's future is clouded by droughts, floods and climate change – it's also essential to the US electric grid
~ It's impossible to determine your personal COVID-19 risks and frustrating to try – but you can still take action
~ Ontario election: 4 ways Doug Ford has changed the province's politics
~ BECCS: the carbon capture technology the UK is relying on to reach net zero
~ A central bank digital euro could save the eurozone – here's how
~ COVID has reached North Korea, threatening a humanitarian emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter