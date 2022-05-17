Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer donors say they're willing to give to a charity when it supports immigrants – especially if they're undocumented

By Joannie Tremblay-Boire, Assistant Professor, School of Public Policy, University of Maryland
Apolonia Calderon, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Maryland
Aseem Prakash, Professor of Political Science, Walker Family Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences and Founding Director, Center for Environmental Politics, University of Washington
Share this article
Researchers created an imaginary nonprofit and told participants in a survey that it served different kinds of people. Their results show how feelings about immigrants may influence generosity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Less than 1% of abortions take place in the third trimester – here’s why people get them
~ Why Indigenous communities need a seat at the table on climate
~ In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
~ Beyond flora and fauna: Why it's time to include fungi in global conservation goals
~ Hydropower's future is clouded by droughts, floods and climate change – it's also essential to the US electric grid
~ It's impossible to determine your personal COVID-19 risks and frustrating to try – but you can still take action
~ Ontario election: 4 ways Doug Ford has changed the province's politics
~ BECCS: the carbon capture technology the UK is relying on to reach net zero
~ A central bank digital euro could save the eurozone – here's how
~ COVID has reached North Korea, threatening a humanitarian emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter