Fewer donors say they're willing to give to a charity when it supports immigrants – especially if they're undocumented
By Joannie Tremblay-Boire, Assistant Professor, School of Public Policy, University of Maryland
Apolonia Calderon, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Maryland
Aseem Prakash, Professor of Political Science, Walker Family Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences and Founding Director, Center for Environmental Politics, University of Washington
Researchers created an imaginary nonprofit and told participants in a survey that it served different kinds of people. Their results show how feelings about immigrants may influence generosity.
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022