Human Rights Observatory

When roads become rivers: forming a Plan B can stop people driving into floodwaters

By Amy Peden, Research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Andrew Gissing, General Manager, Risk Frontiers, Adjunct Fellow, Macquarie University
Kyra Hamilton, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Queensland residents are facing yet another arduous clean-up after floods inundated roads and towns last week.

In the current La Niña period, from November 2021 to present, at least 41 people have died (including three missing presumed dead) from floods across south-east Queensland,…The Conversation


