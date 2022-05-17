Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Below the Line: A Facebook executive explains the last-minute election battle on social media – podcast

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
In the final episode of our election podcast before polling day, our expert panel interview a Facebook official on the online campaign, and discuss Morrison's mea culpa and last-minute housing policy.The Conversation


