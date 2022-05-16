Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Russian invasion of Ukraine made everyone nervous, upending trade patterns for exporting countries like New Zealand

By Olga Dodd, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Adrian Fernandez-Perez, Senior Research Fellow in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Simon Sosvilla-Rivero, Professor, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
Russia’s war has had an unexpected impact on global trade patterns, raising the price on goods but weakening currencies. What’s behind this unexpected blip?The Conversation


