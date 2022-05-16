Tolerance.ca
Almost 90% of us now believe climate change is a problem - across all political persuasions

By Michelle Baddeley, Associate Dean Research/Professor in Economics, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Three years ago, Australia was much more divided on climate and environmental issues. Unprecedented fires and floods might have changed minds, our new polling suggests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


