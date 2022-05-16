Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Sri Lanka’s Tamils Remember War Dead, Justice Remains Elusive

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Razor wire installed by the Sri Lankan Army along a beach in Mullaitivu district, where many civilians were killed at the end of the civil war in May 2009. © 2017 Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via AP Every year on May 18, Sri Lankan Tamils mark Mullaivaikkal Memorial Day commemorating those who died in the civil war that ended in 2009. In recent years the authorities have sought to suppress the commemorations, issuing court orders, intimidating participants, shutting down events, and even detaining mourners over allegations of terrorism. This year the anniversary…


© Human Rights Watch -


