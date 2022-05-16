Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help

By Lorena Pasquini, Associate Researcher, African Climate & Development Initiative and Climate System Analysis Group, University of Cape Town
Share this article
In the coming decades, heat will become one of the most significant and visible impacts of climate change, particularly in Africa, where temperatures are expected to increase faster than the global average. Heat is linked to both increases in deaths and disease.

The African continent has received far less attention than high-income…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
~ Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
~ South Africa's COVID school closures hit girls hard -- but they showed resilience too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter