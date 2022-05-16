Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Berta Cáceres’ family must get justice and reparation as soon as possible

By Amnesty International
Share this article
On Wednesday, 18 May, the National Criminal Sentencing Court in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, is scheduled to announce the sentence imposed on David Castillo, former manager of the company Desarrollos Energéticos and in charge of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric project, who was convicted nine months ago as a co-author of the killing of human rights defender Berta […] The post Honduras: Berta Cáceres’ family must get justice and reparation as soon as possible appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help
~ Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
~ Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter