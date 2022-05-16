Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Student in Nigeria Murdered Over Blasphemy Allegation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A burned-out security post where Deborah Samuel, a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, was murdered in Sokoto, Nigeria, on May 13, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Olu Akinrele A female student, Deborah Samuel, was gruesomely murdered in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto state last week after she was accused of blasphemy. Efforts by the authorities to identify and arrest those involved in her murder have been met with protests, which have further stoked religious tensions across the predominantly Muslim state. According to media reports, unidentified assailants hunted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


