Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The darkness of Boris Johnson: a psychologist on the prime minister's unpalatable personality traits

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Even after paying a police fine for partygate, the prime minister continues to fail to accept responsibility for his own actions.The Conversation


