Labor's pledge to properly pay women and care workers is a start, but it won't be easy
By Sara Charlesworth, Professor, School of Management, RMIT University
Elizabeth Hill, Associate Professor Political Economy and Deputy Director, The Gender Equality in Working Life Research Initiative, University of Sydney
Aged-care workers are notoriously underpaid for the level of skill, responsibility, and judgement they exercise. Even employers acknowledge it.
The aged care royal commission found low wages, poor conditions, lack of training and poor career pathways to be the principal causes of substandard care.
The Fair…
- Sunday, May 15, 2022