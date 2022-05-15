Tolerance.ca
Big infrastructure projects on the continent should work for everyone

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Big infrastructure projects should be based on the needs of people and communities. Often, they are criticised for benefiting the wealthy only. These projects reflect specific agendas of political and economic elites who are able to advance their interests through the developments. They interplay with existing inequalities and almost inevitably have highly uneven effects.

An example is Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, a massive infrastructure project that connects the port city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi.

So how can these projects be made beneficial to more people?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


