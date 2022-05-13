Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A shrinking fraction of the world's major crops goes to feed the hungry, with more used for nonfood purposes

By Deepak Ray, Senior Scientist, University of Minnesota
A new study finds that by 2030, less than one-third of the world’s major crop harvests will go directly to feed people.The Conversation


