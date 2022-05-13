Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

By Vassilios Vassiliou, Professor of Cardiac Medicine, University of East Anglia
Ranu Baral, Visiting Researcher (Academic Foundation Doctor FY2), University of East Anglia
Vasiliki Tsampasian, Cardiology SpR & NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow, University of East Anglia
Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day.

With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


