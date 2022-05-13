Tolerance.ca
VIDEO: The penultimate week: all about wages, debates and Deves

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Associate Professor Chris Wallace look at how the election battle stands as we enter the final campaign week.

They canvass the ever-present Katherine Deves, after Scott Morrison has once more come out in support of her, and the impact of the PM’s decision to run her in an apparent broader “dog whistle” tactic that’s backfired in Warringah and elsewhere. In the wake of two leaders’ debates this week – one shouty, the other more civil – Chris and Michelle also discuss whether these debates matter in campaigns. And they look…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


