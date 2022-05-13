Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bosses listened to their workers about how e-commerce should work during the pandemic. That should continue.

By Sebastiaan van Doorn, Senior Lecturer, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Ami Fitri Utami, Lecture, Binus University
Arnold Japutra, Senior lecturer, The University of Western Australia
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped to around 3,900 in March 2020 – when the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Indonesia – compared to 6,300 at the beginning of the year.

Although the index managed to rebound, Indonesia has been hard hit by the global pandemic and firms have had to drastically reinvent how they conduct their business.

The pandemic has been different from other financial crises, such as the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2001 tech bubble.

It has tried and tested the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


